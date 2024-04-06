The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president, JP Nadda, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in Delhi on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The latter had resigned from his RS membership the previous month, raising speculations that he might contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Nadda has been elected unopposed from Gujarat in the Upper House. JP Nadda Resigns: BJP National President Steps Down as Rajya Sabha MP, Resignation Accepted by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

BJP Chief JP Nadda Takes Oath as Member of Rajya Sabha

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda takes oath as a member of Rajya Sabha (Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/nSk27oacPh — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

