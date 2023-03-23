BJP has appointed CP Joshi as the new state president of Rajasthan, Virendra Sachdeva of Delhi, and MLC Samrat Choudhary of Bihar, Manmohan Samal of Odisha, among others. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the party announced new state heads on Thursday (March 23). BJP national president JP Nadda made these announcements. Northeast Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Chief JP Nadda To Release Election Manifestos for Meghalaya and Nagaland Next Week.

BJP State Heads Appointed

BJP national president JP Nadda appointed CP Joshi as party State President of Rajasthan, Manmohan Samal as Odisha's party State President and Virendra Sachdeva as Delhi BJP State President. pic.twitter.com/LtfxGD6bw8 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

