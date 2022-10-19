On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will contest from Seraj while other Anil Sharma will contest from Mandi. Another BJP leader, Satpal Singh Satti will contest from Una. As per the schedule, the election will take place on November 12.

BJP Releases List of 62 Candidates

BJP releases a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming #HimachalPradesh Assembly election. CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una. The election is scheduled to be held on 12th November. pic.twitter.com/hm7ZX0UDle — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

