On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe yoga at 75,000 places on Tuesday, the party said. Ahead of the Yoga Day, PM Modi urged everyone to make this Yoga Day a success. This year, the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Humanity'.

Check tweet:

BJP to observe yoga at 75,000 places on International Yoga Day on Tuesday, says party — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)