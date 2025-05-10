Indian travel platform ixigo has halted all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions. The announcement was made by Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder and CEO of ixigo.com, through a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Enough is enough! Blood and bookings won’t flow together.” The decision, seen as a rare political stand by a private travel firm, reflects growing public anger over these countries' perceived stance amid India’s current diplomatic and security concerns. Elon Musk’s X Restricts Access to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s Account in Turkey Following Court Order, Challenges Decision in Support of Freedom of Expression.

ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai Halts Travel to Turkey, China, Azerbaijan

Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings wont flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on ixigo. — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) May 10, 2025

For the love of our nation, we stand united. pic.twitter.com/GqKKzQ4as9 — ixigo (@ixigo) May 10, 2025

