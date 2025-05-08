Elon Musk's X announced that the court in Turkey (Türkiye) ordered it to restrict access to the account of Istanbul's detained mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The platform said the order was received from the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority. X Global Government Affairs noted that the orders received from the Turkish courts platform to block content in the country that is available in the rest of the world. Elon Musk's X said that it strongly disagreed with the order and challenged it in court. X said it complied with the order; however, it said it supported freedom of expression and access to information amid natural disasters and other emergencies. Anthropic AI Enables Web Search for Claude via API, Allows Users Access Current Information on Web, Offers Multiple Research Capability.

X Restricts Instanbul Mayor's Account After Court Order

X received an order to restrict access in Türkiye to the account of the now-detained Mayor of Istanbul. While we have followed Türkiye’s order regarding the account, we strongly disagree with the order and are challenging the order in court. In the spirit of full transparency, we… pic.twitter.com/0b0AufWdQx — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) May 8, 2025

