Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation clarifies on rumours About Income Tax Notice to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said No notice has been received for the inquiry against BMC Commissioner by Income Tax Office of India. A complaint is filed against this individual for spreading false news, with malicious intent.

