Police are investigating a bombing at the Satanic Temple in Salem in Massachusetts, the US. The police said someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of the building on Bridge Street at about 4:15 am on Monday, April 8. The damage the device caused was not discovered until approximately 4 pm Monday. No one was in the building at the time, according to police. More details are awaited.

Bomb Threat in US

Explosive device left on the porch of the Satanic Temple in Salem, MA. FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force investigating pic.twitter.com/hRHQ1ZvRMx — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 9, 2024

