Before Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Madhya Pradesh, there has been a stir after an anonymous threat was issued to Rahul Gandhi in Indore. The congress leader has been threatened with being bombed as soon as he arrives in Indore, in Madhya Pradesh. The letter threatens to kill Rahul Gandhi. The police have now started investigating this matter. The police have started searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage installed nearby. Rahul Gandhi Dares Government To Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra (Watch Video)

Bomb Threat to Rahul Gandhi:

