The Bombay High Court recently imposed Rs 5,000 fine on a law form for disclosing a rape victim's name in the petition. Taking strong exception, the division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan stated that advocates often don't refrain from using the victim's name although Section 228A of IPC has mandated non-disclosure of the rape victim's name and a 2-year punishment prescribed for the disclosure. The Bombay High Court bench made the decision while hearing an accused's plea filed to quash an FIR registered against him by the Pune police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. 'Husband Did Not Act in Cruel or Unusual Manner': Bombay High Court Reduces Life Sentence of Man Who Killed Wife for Burning Meat Curry.

Bombay High Court Takes String Exception Against Law Firm

Bombay High Court Imposes ₹5000 Cost On Law Firm For Disclosing Rape Victim's Name In Petition https://t.co/fqDrIZvFEi — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 27, 2022

