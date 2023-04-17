In the latest development in the bribe-for-job case, the Supreme Court stayed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. Last week, the Calcutta High Court said that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, both accused in the school jobs-for-bribes scam case, can be questioned by the ED and the CBI. Such "interrogation should be made soon", the Calcutta High Court said. TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee, School Jobs Scam Accused Kuntal Ghosh, Should Be Interrogated Soon: Calcutta HC.

Supreme Court Stays CBI and ED Probe

#BREAKING Supreme Court STAYS Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in the bribe-for-job case @AITCofficial @abhishekaitc @CBIHeadquarters @dir_ed https://t.co/R5oXY81yXQ — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)