A portion of a temporary bridge, called Pipa Bridge, built on Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali washed away on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the bridge washed away due to strong winds amid heavy rainfall. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Orders Probe After Under-Construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge Collapses Again (Watch Video).

Bridge Washed Away in Bihar Video

#WATCH | Portion of a temporary bridge built on river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali washed away due to strong winds. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/tX3XzWjieg — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)