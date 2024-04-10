A video and photos are going viral on social media showing some youths performing stunts in a moving car on Atal Setu or Mumbai Trans-Horbour Link (MTHL). The photos and video show the youths sitting on the window of a moving car and doing stunts on Atal Setu. As seen in one pic, the car seems to don a political party banner on the bonnet. The video of a car stunt on MTHL was posted by an X user, @CyrusDhabhar, who slammed the youths. "Absolutely zero basic common sense in these folk driving down the MTHL(Atal Setu). And see how the number plate is covered with stickers. Shameless!" the user wrote. Mumbai Doctor, Undergoing Treatment for Depression, Jumps From Atal Setu Bridge in First Suspected Case of Suicide on India's Longest Sea Bridge.

Car Stunt on MTHL

Absolutely zero basic common sense in these folk driving down the MTHL(Atal Setu). And see how the number plate is covered with stickers. Shameless! @MTPHereToHelp I know you probably aren’t going to do anything as usual but for whatever it is worth. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/2NVnZvBhky — Cyrus Dhabhar (@CyrusDhabhar) April 9, 2024

