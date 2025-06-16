Today, June 16, the Central Government declared that a population census will be taken during the year 2027. The Narendra Modi-led Centre also issued a gazette notification. The official gazette, issued today, said that the census will take place under the powers conferred by section 3 of the Census Act, 1948. According to the gazette notification, the reference date for the census is set at 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. However, for the Union Territory of Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026. Population Census 2027: From Type of Cereal to Head of the Household and More, List of Questions Citizens Are Likely To Be Asked As MHA Announces Schedule for 2027 Census With Caste Enumeration.

Population Census To Be Conducted in 2027, Says Centre

Central Government declares that a census of the population of India shall be taken during the year 2027, gazette notification issued. pic.twitter.com/FUipgkLdYz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)