The National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognizance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly attacked and misbehaved with and her saree was pulled in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to immediately intervene in the matter and take strict action against the men. After the Commission's letter to the DGP, the two men were arrested and six cops were suspended: NCW.

