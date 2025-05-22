The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat via email today, Thursday, May 22, triggering an immediate response from security forces. Courtroom access was temporarily suspended for lawyers to ensure the safety of everyone as the police and bomb disposal squad carried out a detailed search of the premises. As per the report, after a nearly two-hour inspection, authorities cleared the courtroom and normal proceedings resumed. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows lawyers entering the high court after a thorough security check. Punjab: Police Nab 2 Men for Leaking Sensitive Military Information Linked to Operation Sindoor to Pakistan’s ISI in Gurdaspur.

Bomb Scare at Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: A bomb threat via email targeted Punjab and Haryana High Court. Police and bomb squad conducted a thorough security check. After about two hours, courtrooms were cleared, and lawyer entry to the High Court was reopened following the inspection. pic.twitter.com/yiRHfw5JZa — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

