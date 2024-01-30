A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Chandigarh, Punjab on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Fire tenders are present at the spot. According to authorities, no casualties have been reported so far due to the incident. Further details awaited. Chandigarh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Trading Company, No Casualties Reported.

Chandigarh Fire Video

#WATCH | Fire broke out at a furniture market in Chandigarh, fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RR1XrxJcaS — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

