In less than three days after one of the cheetah cubs born to Namibian feline Siyaya akka Jwala died, another one passed away on Thursday. As per reports, the second cub of Cheetah Jwala died during monitoring while being in weak condition amid sweltering heat at Kuno National Park. Notably, Cheetah Jwala had three cubs and her first cub died on May 23. Earlier, two cheetahs named Sasha and Uday who were brought to India from South Africa died in March and April respectively. Cheetah Cub of Namibian Feline Jwala Dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Fourth Death in Two Months.

2nd Cub of Cheetah Jwala Dies at Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh | Second cub of Cheetah Jwala died during monitoring while being in weak condition amid sweltering heat at Kuno National Park. Cheetah Jwala had three cubs. Her first cub died on May 23. https://t.co/tvo43BIIEf pic.twitter.com/xLbfAuBj0e — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

