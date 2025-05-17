A taxi driver narrowly escaped after his vehicle plunged into a large, uncovered pothole near the SRB Tools signboard in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Saturday evening, May 17, causing major traffic disruption. The driver, en route from Sholinganallur to Chennai Central with passengers, recounted that he was following a bus after a signal stop when the car abruptly tilted and sank into the pothole. Police quickly arrived at the scene to manage traffic, and a crane was deployed to lift the car. No injuries were reported. Sudden Death in Chennai: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Dancing To Celebrate Friend's Team's Win in Cricket Tournament.

Taxi Driver Recounts Horrific Moment When Vehicle Fell Into Large Pothole

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: A taxi driver shares his experience after his car got stuck in a pothole. He said that he was driving from Sholinganallur to Chennai Central with passengers. Before the incident, he had stopped at a signal and was following a bus when his car suddenly tilted… pic.twitter.com/A5reqxQ1sx — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

