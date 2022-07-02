Delhi Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and granted 14-days Judicial custody in a case related to an objectional tweet.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Patiala House Court of Delhi dismisses the bail petition of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Court sends him into judicial custody for 14 days pic.twitter.com/X4o6UTNiHZ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)