In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, a disturbing video showing a 14-year-old girl being forcibly carried away after her wedding has led to multiple arrests. The victim, a class 7 dropout, was married against her will to 29-year-old Mathesh from Kalikuttai. The wedding took place in Bengaluru on February 3, after which the girl was taken to Mathesh's home. The girl protested the marriage and attempted to escape, but was found by family members. Mathesh then forcibly carried her, as she cried for help, a scene captured on video by locals and shared on social media, causing widespread condemnation. Following complaints, the Tenkanikottai All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. On March 5, authorities arrested the girl's mother, Nagamma, her husband Mathesh, and his brother Mallesh and were sent to Salem Jail. The girl's father and Mallesh's wife were arrested earlier. The girl is currently living with her grandparents. Child Marriages in Rajasthan: State Government Orders Strict Measures To Curb Child Marriage, Mandates Date of Birth of Bride and Groom on Wedding Invites.

Child Marriage in Tamil Nadu

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

