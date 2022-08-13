India's neighbor country China welcomes a new batch of Indian students. As per reports, this would be the first batch of students to resume studies in China in the near future. The Concerned departments of both countries are working together to make it happen. 'China welcomes Indian students. The first batch of Indian students to resume studies in China in the near future. Concerned departments of both countries are working together, said Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong to India.

Check ANI's Tweet:

