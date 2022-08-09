Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday demanded imposition of President’s rule in Bihar accusing Nitish Kumar of insulting people’s mandate for second time. Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U)'s de-facto leader Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan.

Check Tweet:

Chirag Paswan demands imposition of President's Rule in Bihar, accuses Nitish Kumar of insulting people's mandate for second time — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)