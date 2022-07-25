Droupadi Murmu on Monday, July 25 took oath as the 15th President of India. She is the first tribal woman and second woman President of the country to hold the highest constitutional post. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath to Murmu in Central Hall.

CJI NV Ramana administers oath of office, President-elect Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India. She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India pic.twitter.com/qXd9Kzcg2z — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

