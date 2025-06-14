A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya when two foreign YouTubers got into a brutal street fight while shooting a reel. The clash, reportedly sparked by a content dispute, quickly escalated into a violent brawl with kicks and punches flying. Eyewitnesses were stunned as one of them allegedly pulled out a knife, seriously injuring the other. The injured YouTuber was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment. Video clips of the dramatic fight have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and disbelief. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Clout Turns to Chaos

