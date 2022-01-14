Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launched the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) WhatsApp chatbot for various services on Friday. "The administration aims to provide over 80 facilities to the citizens through the WhatsApp chatbot, such as water bills, house rent, electricity bill payments, and essential municipal services." said the CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai, we are just a ‘Hi’ away now! WhatsApp us a 'Hi' on 89999228999 to avail services from grievance redressal to license renewal.https://t.co/tacdAeQomD#BMCLaFaktaWhatsappKara#BMCJustAHiAway pic.twitter.com/OqXk4Emqgn — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2022

