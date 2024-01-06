A wave of panic swept through Ranjit Avenue on Saturday when four snakes that belonged to the Cobra breed were discovered in a local residence. The family living in the house was thrown into a state of chaos upon spotting the reptiles. Snake charmers were promptly summoned to the scene to carry out a rescue operation. After a considerable effort, they were successful in capturing the snakes. The house owner revealed that a snake skin was also found inside his bed. This discovery led him to call in the snake charmers. The family was left in shock, uncertain about the duration of the snakes’ stay in their home. This incident has left the residents of Ranjit Avenue in a state of heightened alert. Uttar Pradesh: To Drive Away Cobra From Home With Smoke, Family Ends Up Burning Its House in Banda District.

Cobra Breed Snakes Found in Jalandhar House

