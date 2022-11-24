Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert and son Raihan Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi this morning as the Bharat Jodo Yatra moved through Madhya Pradesh. She will participate in the Yatra between Burhanpur and Indore on November 24 and 25. Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is also a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from Borgaon village in Madhya Pradesh this morning. Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi To Address 'Mahasabha' in Ujjain on November 29

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined Bharat Jodo Yatra today for the first time since the Yatra started. Their son Raihan Vadra has also joined the Yatra. (Pics: AICC) pic.twitter.com/oDGqTwsvqO — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

