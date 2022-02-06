Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of veteran playback singer LataMangeshkar. Gandhi said, "An era has ended today. Lata Ji will always be an inspiration for generations." Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a 28-day-long battle with COVID-19, pneumonia and related issues.

