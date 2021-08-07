The Twitter account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended. The Congress party tweeted saying that the due process is being followed for its restoration.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration, tweets Congress Party pic.twitter.com/HpT9oNlRQY — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

