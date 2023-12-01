In his opening address at 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has been a role model in achieving a striking balance between ecology and economy. He also mentioned that it is important to protect everyone's interest for the welfare of the world during his address on Friday, December 1. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC popularly referred to as COP28 is currently underway in UAE's with leaders from across the world participating in the meeting. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has also proposed to host COP33 in India in 2028. COP28: PM Narendra Modi Proposes to Host COP33 in India in 2028 During High-Level Segment in Dubai (Watch Video).

PM Modi Addresses World Leaders at COP28:

"You have continuously supported the issues of climate justice, climate finance and green credit raised by me. With our collective efforts, the belief has increased that for the welfare of the world, it is necessary to protect everyone's interests," says PM Modi while addressing… pic.twitter.com/ReKrWkuJRz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2023

India a Role Model For The World:

India has presented a model of development to world striking a great balance between ecology and economy: PM Modi at COP28 in Dubai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2023

