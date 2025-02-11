On Monday, February 10, the Delhi High Court granted bail to a man accused of rape, hurt, criminal intimidation, insulting modesty of a woman and unnatural sexual intercourse by his female co-worker. The Delhi high court bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed that relationships at workplaces often become sour and lead to criminal cases. She further said that courts must be aware of the distinction between rape and consensual sex. "In the present times, many a times close proximity at workplace results in consensual relationships which on turning sour, get reported as crimes, making it pertinent to be conscious of the distinction between the offence of rape and consensual sex between two adult," the court observed. As per the facts of the case, the complainant woman and the bail applicant were in a consensual physical and romantic relationship and had plans of getting married. The court also put a bail condition that the applicant will stay away from the vicinity of the house and the workplace of the complainant. Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s Plea Seeking Custody Parole To Attend Parliament Session.

Complainant and Bail Applicant Were in a Consensual Physical and Romantic Relationship

Courts must distinguish rape from consensual sex in relationships gone sour: Delhi High Court report by @BhaviniSri24 https://t.co/E3qxTfwzsS — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) February 10, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)