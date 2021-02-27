Social Distancing Norms Violated in Sarojini Nagar Market:

#COVID19: Social distancing norms flouted at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market; some states of India have high active caseload or increasing trend in new cases last week as per government. pic.twitter.com/7waIz66Jbl — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)