India recorded the lowest daily count in 46 days, as infections continued to decrease in the country.

#COVID19 | At 1.73 lakh daily new cases, a declining trend in new cases is maintained. Active caseload further declines to 22,28,724 with active cases decrease by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/3tzms4vSKl — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

With 2,84,601 patients recovered during last 24 hours, total of 2,51,78,011 recoveries reported across the country so far. Recovery rate increases to 90.80%. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84%, daily at 8.36%, less than 10% for 5 consecutive days: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

