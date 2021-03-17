PM Narendra Modi Expresses Concerns Over Rising COVID-19 Cases in India:

We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with all Chief Ministers #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LWp0NQeAQA — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only. Why is there less vaccination in these areas? I think it's a time of test for good governance...Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence: PM pic.twitter.com/PpcGPA9mF2 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Most of the COVID-affected countries in world had to face several waves of Corona. In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states...CMs have also expressed concern...Test positivity rate in Maharashtra & MP is very high & number of cases also rising: PM pic.twitter.com/OLIGMf3qCi — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)