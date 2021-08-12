India reports 41,195 new cases in the last 24 hours. As per details by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active caseload in the country currently stands at 3,87,987 while the recovery rate is at 97.45%.

COVID19 | India reports 41,195 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload is currently 3,87,987. Recovery rate at 97.45% : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/OAPxTYOXW8 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)