West Bengal Government has extended restrictions regarding COVID-19 measures by another fortnight upto September 30, 2021.

All outdoor activities, including the movement of people & vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited b/w 11 pm-5 am except for health services, law & order, essential commodities & other emergency services.

#COVID19 | Restrictions and relaxations in West Bengal extended up to 30th Sept. All outdoor activities, including movement of people & vehicles shall be strictly prohibited b/w 11 pm-5 am except for health services, law & order, essential commodities & other emergency services. pic.twitter.com/OygxRFhkfO — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)