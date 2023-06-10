High waves were seen at Tithal beach of Gujarat's Valsad ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy on Saturday morning. On June 9, Tithal Beach was closed to tourists as a precautionary measure by the Valsad administration following the cyclone Biparjoy warning. "We have warned fishermen not to go into the sea and they all have come back. In Dariya Kanthan village, people will be shifted if needed and shelters have been arranged for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14," said Valsad Tehsildar TC Patel. It is predicted that Cyclone Biparjoy might make landfall on the coast of India, most probably Gujarat as it increases its intensity. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: ‘Very Severe’ Cyclone Storm Over Arabian Sea To Intensify in Next 24 Hours, Says IMD.

Cyclone Biparjoy Effects:

We have warned fishermen not to go into the sea and they all have come back. In Dariya Kanthan village, people will be shifted if needed and shelters have been arranged for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14: Tehsildar TC Patel, Valsad (09/06) pic.twitter.com/6prIZDkNOm — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

#MumbaiRains #CycloneBiparjoy #cyclone Current update:-It is vscs with increased intensity and the intensity will increase more.Looking at its current position it might have landfall on coast of India(most probably Gujurat) pic.twitter.com/79YLt2v3wx — Weather daily (@Weatherdaily3) June 9, 2023

