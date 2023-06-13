Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday evening. However, there is some good news as well. Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Ahmedabad Centre on Tuesday said that the cyclone was labelled "extremely severe cyclone" on Monday. However, she further said that the extremely severe cyclone has weakened into a "very severe cyclone" over the night. According to the latest updates, local administration in Gujarat has so far shifted 21,000 people from different coastal districts to temporary shelters. Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall in Gujarat: 21,000 People From Coastal Districts Shifted to Temporary Shelters, ICG Evacuates 50 From Oil Rig in Daring Operation (Watch Video).

Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens Into a 'Very Severe Cyclone'

VIDEO | “Yesterday, the cyclone was labelled ‘extremely severe cyclone’, but over the night, it has weakened into a 'very severe cyclone', says IMD Ahmedabad Centre Director Manorama Mohanty on #CycloneBiparjoy. pic.twitter.com/WsOwbmrCZu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2023

