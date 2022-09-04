Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday. Reportedly, the accident took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in palghar. Meanwhile, several politicians like Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, NCP MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condoled the demise of Mistry.

Nitin Gadkari Tweeted:

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022

Piyush Goyal:

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

Supriya Sule Tweets:

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

Priyanka Chaturvedi Tweeted:

Shocked and sad to hear the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident. Prayers for him, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends to cope with this tragic loss. Gone too soon, rest in peace. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 4, 2022

