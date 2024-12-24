Mumbai, December 24: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a has been accused of beating his pregnant wife to death in Aurangabad. Police officials said that the accused beat his wife to death on the suspicion that the child in her womb was not his. The deceased woman's husband is also accused of forcing the victim to keep illicit relations with other men. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, December 19, in Jogeshwari in the Waluj area.

Suspects Identified as Victim's Husband and Mother-In-Law

After the incient came to light, the police registered a case against the husband and the deceased woman's mother-in-law. The victim has been identified as Simran Parasram Batham (29), a resident of Sindhi Camp, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, reports FPJ. It is reported that Batham has been living in Ranjangaon in the Waluj area for the past several years. The suspects were identified as Zahir Nazir Shaikh (20) and his mother, Nazia Nazir Shaikh, both residents of Jogeshwari. Maharashtra Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Ends Life by Hanging Himself at Home in Sangli After Mother Refuses To Get Him New Mobile Phone on Birthday.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother, Phulwati Parasram Batham, approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the victim's husband and mother-in-law. As per the report, Simran came to Waluj after her father passed away in 2016. Seven years ago, she married a man named Baba Syed, but the couple separated due to frequent fights. It is reported that Simran had a four-year-old son from Syed.

Later, she met Zahir and the two got married through a notary. Cops said that the victim was two months pregnant at the time she was killed by her husband. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the accused suspected his wife's character and also believed that the child in her womb was not his. It is also alleged that he used to beat Simran on a frequent basis. The victim has complained about the same to her mother on several occasions.

Last November, Simran went to her mother's place in Gwalior, where she informed her about the constant beating by her husband and mother-in-law. The victim also told her mother that she was forced to keep relations with other men. And she and her son were beaten if she did not obey. On December 19, the victim video-called her mother to inform her about her being beaten. She also told her mother that Zahir kicked her in the stomach and that she was forced to eat something. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Bludgeons 2 People to Death With Wooden Plank, Injures 2 Others at Nagpur Railway Station; Arrested.

However, she was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after her condition deteriorated. Following this, doctors declared her dead after examination. Her last rites were performed on December 21, after the police assured strict legal action in the case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

