In a warm gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with His Holiness the Dalai Lama to extend heartfelt greetings on his 88th birthday. The Prime Minister expressed his wishes for His Holiness to enjoy a long and healthy life. The interaction between the two leaders highlights the respect and admiration that PM Modi holds for the spiritual leader.

PM Narendra Modi Connects with the Dalai Lama

Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023

