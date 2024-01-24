The Kerala High Court on Monday, January 22, granted anticipatory bail to a school headmistress who has been accused of chopping a Dalit student's hair. The headmistress is accused of intentionally insulting a 5th-standard student by forcefully cutting his hair during a school assembly. While granting the bail, Justice K Babu expressed doubts over whether the accused school teacher had any guilty intent to insult the student or commit the offence under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act). "I am of the view that the mens rea of the appellant (accused teacher) in the commission of the alleged acts is doubtful. At the most, it could be seen that the appellant being a school teacher having disciplinary control over the victim exceeded in the corporal punishment on the victim," the judge said. Kerala High Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Accused Laila Bhagawal Singh in 2022 Human Sacrifice Case.

School Headmistress Who Chopped Dalit Student’s Hair Gets Bail

