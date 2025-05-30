Looking to win his second successive Roland Garros title, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will square off against in-form Damir Dzumhur in the men's singles third round of the French Open 2025. The Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 tennis match is expected to begin at 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Alcaraz men's singles match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the 2025 Roland Garros French Open in India. Fans in India can also find live streaming viewing options for the Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 third round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app & website, which will require a pass. Novak Djokovic Trades His Racket for a Bicycle and Takes a Nighttime Ride Amid French Open 2025.

Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Live

Big names, Bigger battles 💪 Round 3️⃣ of #RG25 is here! 🎾 Watch Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Świątek & other tennis superstars in the #RolandGarros today - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/neMIgZDtCT — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 30, 2025

