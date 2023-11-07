Former Karnataka Speaker and Minister D B Chandre Gowda has passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related issues at his residence in Daradahalli. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri DB Chandregowda Ji. A stalwart of public service, his extensive experience as MP, MLA, and Minister in Karnataka has left an indelible mark. His deep understanding of our Constitution and commitment to community service were noteworthy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." PM Narendra Modi Shares Vocal For Local Campaign Video Featuring 'Anupamaa' Ahead of Diwali 2023, Urges People to Share Selfie With India-Made Products and Local Workers on NaMo App.

Former Karnataka Speaker D B Chandre Gowda Passes Away

Anguished by the passing away of Shri DB Chandregowda Ji. A stalwart of public service, his extensive experience as MP, MLA, and Minister in Karnataka has left an indelible mark. His deep understanding of our Constitution and commitment to community service were noteworthy. My… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2023

