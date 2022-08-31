The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has said that the class 12 student allegedly set on fire by a man for not accepting his proposal was a minor. The CWC said the deceased was around 15 years old and not an adult as claimed by the police. She was initially reported to be 19-years-old. The panel has sought action under the Protection of Childron from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

