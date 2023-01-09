Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his concern over the riots in Brazil after supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed into the Supreme Federal Court and National Congress. "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," PM Modi tweeted. Brazil: Presidential Palace, Supreme Court and Congress Cleared of Protesters, 170 Arrested After Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro Stormed Govt Offices.

PM Narendra Modi Condemns Brazil Riots:

Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

