On February 3, a mob in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun brutally assaulted and stripped two Muslim youths, accusing them of harassing a Hindu girl. The incident, which has sparked outrage, saw the mob taking matters into their own hands before the police intervened. Instead of taking action against the attackers, the police arrested the two Muslim youths. The case has raised concerns over vigilantism and communal tensions in the region. Authorities have yet to comment on any action against the mob. Thane Shocker: Angry Mob Assaults Tailor After He Peeks in Trial Room as Woman Tries Garment at His Shop in Ulhasnagar, Accused Booked.

Mob Assaults, Strips 2 Muslim Youths in Dehradun (Disturbing Video)

In #Uttarakhand's #Dehradun, a #Hindutva mob assaulted and stripped two #Muslim youths, accusing them of harassing a Hindu girl on February 3. The police arrested both of the Muslim youths. pic.twitter.com/OZDpoYqNiE — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)