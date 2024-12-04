Thane, December 4: In a shocking incident in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a tailor was allegedly assaulted by a mob after a woman accused him of outraging her modesty. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at around 4 PM on Tuesday, December 3, at the tailor's shop in Ulhasnagar Camp 3. Police officials said the incident occurred when the woman visited the tailor's shop to collect a pair of jeans which she gave for altering.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused peeked in when she was trying the garment in the trial room, reports HT. Post this, the woman went to a nearby shop and narrated the incident to a shopkeeper. Amid this, her family members arrived at the spot and dragged the accused out of his shop. The victim's family allegedly assaulted the tailor and were joined by the nearby shopkeepers and bystanders. Thane Shocker: Man Flashes His Private Parts, Masturbates in Front of Women at Bhiwandi Housing Society; Arrested.

While the tailor was assaulted, locals alerted the police about the incident who rushed to the spot. However, when the beat marshals tried to rescue the tailor, they were resisted by the mob. Meanwhile, additional police reinforcements were called in to control the situation. After rescuing the accused, cops rushed him to Central Hospital for treatment.

Cops also detained the woman and her family members for allegedly assaulting the tailor. After the incident, two FIRs were filed in connection with the parties involved in the incident. While a case of molestation was filed against the tailor, a case was registered against the woman's family for creating chaos and blocking the road. Thane Shocker: 2 Arrested for Stabbing Man to Death, Injuring His Family Members in Ulhasnagar Area.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

