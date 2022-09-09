The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday passed a resolution regarding the transfer of the ongoing recruitment process for about 7000 posts by the Uttarakhand State Subordinate Services Selection Commission (SSSC) to the State Public Service Commission (SPSC), said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. "The government will take all possible steps to maintain the sanctity and dignity of the recruitment examinations, CM Dhami added.

Dehradun, U'khand | The state cabinet has passed a proposal to transfer the ongoing recruitment process for about 7000 posts by the Uttarakhand State Subordinate Services Selection Commission to the State Public Service Commission as soon as possible: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

